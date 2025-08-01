PPP to Launch Filibuster for Each of Remaining Contentious Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) intends to launch filibusters against outstanding contentious bills including revisions to the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act, which concerns MBC, and the Korea Educational Broadcasting System Act, which concerns EBS.The other disputed bills include the DP-advanced second round of revisions to the Commercial Act, which involves a mandatory concentrated vote system for listed firms with assets of at least two trillion won, or around one-point-four billion U.S. dollars.There is also the so-called "yellow envelope law," which is aimed at bolstering corporate responsibility over subcontractors and restricting companies from making claims for damages over labor disputes.With the current July extraordinary session set to end after midnight Tuesday, the bills are expected to be handled at the August session, with the first plenary session unlikely to be held until after August 21.Should the plenary session be held on August 21, all of the bills are forecast to be handled by August 25.