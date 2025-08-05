Ex-First Lady Set to Appear for Special Counsel Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Former first lady Kim Keon-hee will appear before a special counsel team on Wednesday for questioning over various allegations.The team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, plans to question Kim as a suspect at Min’s office in central Seoul at 10 a.m.It will be the first time in the country’s history that the wife of a former president publicly appears before an investigative agency as a suspect.Kim has been the subject of investigations by the prosecution and police, but she has never been formally summoned until now and has only answered questions in writing or in private.This time, before entering the special counsel’s office, Kim will face questions from reporters in a designated area known as the photo line.At a regular briefing Tuesday, assistant counsel Oh Jeong-hee stressed that the investigation will proceed in accordance with the law and with established norms.Kim faces allegations of participating in a stock price manipulation scheme involving Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea, from 2009 to 2012.She is also suspected of meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-election and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.