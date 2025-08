Photo : EPA / Yonhap News

U.S. President Donald Trump says his country will be able to sell more cars in South Korea thanks to the recent trade agreement between the two countries.Trump made the remarks Tuesday in an interview with CNBC, boasting of the results of recent trade deals.The U.S. president said South Korea has opened its market and predicted that this will be a huge business opportunity.Trump continued that South Korea was a closed country but now the U.S. is allowed to sell cars, trucks and SUVs here.According to the South Korean industry ministry, under the trade agreement with the U.S., Seoul promised to recognize U.S.-made vehicles that meet American safety standards as also meeting South Korean safety requirements.