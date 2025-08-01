Menu Content

Science

Heavy Rains Forecast Nationwide Wednesday

Written: 2025-08-06 09:38:33Updated: 2025-08-06 09:44:57

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are expected across the nation on Wednesday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, 30 to 100 millimeters of rain is forecast for the capital region and inland areas of Gangwon Province through Thursday, with some places receiving more than 150 millimeters.

The Jeolla region is expected to see more than 120 millimeters, while the Chungcheong and Gyeongsang regions and Jeju Island are likely to receive more than 100 millimeters.

Heavy downpours of 70 millimeters per hour are expected to hit the central region as early as Wednesday morning and continue through the day, affecting the Chungcheong region in the evening and the southern regions from Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

Many areas are likely to see strong winds, with gusts exceeding 15 meters per second accompanying the rain.

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to drop by up to six degrees Celsius, reaching 28 degrees in Seoul and Chuncheon, 31 degrees in Gwangju and 33 degrees in Daegu.
