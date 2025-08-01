Ex-First Lady Apologizes for Causing Concern before Special Prosecution Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Former President Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife Kim Keon-hee stood in front of a photo line on Wednesday, before walking into a special counsel team’s office for questioning, the first time for a first lady to publicly do so in the nation's history. Kim apologized to the people for causing concern, as she faces allegations of stock manipulation, exercising undue influence on party politics and receiving inappropriate gifts.Kim Bum-soo reports.Report: Former first lady Kim Keon-hee appeared for questioning on Wednesday morning, surrounded by supporters and detractors.As she entered the special counsel headquarters in downtown Seoul, the wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized for causing concern.[Sound bite: former first lady Kim Keon-hee (Korean-English)]“I am truly sorry that a nobody like me has caused concern to the people. I will cooperate faithfully with the investigation.”Kim did not otherwise respond to questions from reporters.The 52-year-old former first lady is mired in a number of suspicions, including allegations that she interfered in the People Power Party’s candidate nominations ahead of elections.The special prosecution is also investigating her alleged ties to stock price manipulation scandals involving a dealer of imported cars and a construction company.Additionally, she is suspected of receiving gifts from the Unification Church in return for political favors.Kim’s defense team said earlier she will not exercise her right to remain silent but requested that the team wrap up the interrogation before 6 p.m., citing health reasons.Investigators complied, ending the session around that time after some seven hours of questioning.Before the change of government, the Democratic Party sought to launch an independent counsel investigation targeting Kim, but its attempts were thwarted when then-President Yoon exercised his veto power.Though she has already been the subject of investigations by the prosecution and police over various allegations, Kim has never been formally summoned until now.This is the first time in the country’s history that the wife of a former president has publicly appeared before an investigative agency as a suspect.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.