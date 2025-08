Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has decided to expel Rep. Lee Choon-suak from the party over allegations that he traded stocks under someone else’s name.Party Chairman Jung Chung-rae announced the decision on Wednesday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly.Jung said he instructed the party’s ethics inspection team to conduct an investigation immediately after the media reported the allegations, with the intention of taking strong disciplinary action after a Supreme Council vote, which could have included expulsion.Jung said Lee’s departure made it impossible to proceed with disciplinary action through the Supreme Council.But he added that the party’s ethics committee can still take disciplinary action if a party member under disciplinary review quits in an attempt to evade punishment, so the party will take steps to expel Lee.