Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating government interference in an initial probe into the 2023 death of a Marine has raided the foreign ministry.According to sources from the legal community, the team, led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon, is searching the ministry’s offices in central Seoul on Wednesday morning.The special counsel is looking into how former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup was suddenly appointed as ambassador to Australia in March last year, despite being under investigation as a suspect for allegedly exerting undue pressure on the probe into the Marine’s death.The team is also investigating how a travel ban for Lee was lifted three days after he was appointed ambassador to Australia.In the raid, the team is reportedly securing materials regarding Lee’s appointment from the foreign minister’s office and the office in charge of personnel planning.