Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has completed the removal of the loudspeakers installed along the inter-Korean border for propaganda broadcasts.The ministry said Wednesday that about 20 fixed loudspeakers were all removed on Tuesday afternoon and the removed equipment will be stored within the relevant units.The announcement comes just a day after the military started the removal work as part of efforts to ease inter-Korean tensions.Attention is now on whether North Korea will reciprocate by dismantling its own loudspeakers facing the South, though no such moves have been reported so far.The military suspended loudspeaker broadcasts targeting the North on June 11, shortly after the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration.In response, North Korea stopped its own loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at the South.