Chinese Tour Groups to Gain Visa-Free Entry Starting Sept. 29

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will temporarily begin offering visa waivers for Chinese visitors starting at the end of next month.Group tours from China will be allowed visa-free entry from September 29 to June 30 to boost domestic demand and revitalize the local economy, as the post-pandemic resurgence of international visitors continues, according to the government.The matter was decided during a meeting of the government’s tourism revitalization task force led by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Wednesday.China has extended visa-free entry to South Korean nationals since November last year.In addition, the government said it plans to expand the scope of preferential screening and simplify immigration inspection procedures, or so-called fast-track benefits, for foreign visitors participating in international conferences.It will also revise the criteria for the designation of excellent medical tourism institutions to include performance in attracting foreign patients.