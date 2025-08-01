Menu Content

2025-08-06

Chinese Tour Groups to Gain Visa-Free Entry Starting Sept. 29

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will temporarily begin offering visa waivers for Chinese visitors starting at the end of next month.

Group tours from China will be allowed visa-free entry from September 29 to June 30 to boost domestic demand and revitalize the local economy, as the post-pandemic resurgence of international visitors continues, according to the government.

The matter was decided during a meeting of the government’s tourism revitalization task force led by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Wednesday.

China has extended visa-free entry to South Korean nationals since November last year.

In addition, the government said it plans to expand the scope of preferential screening and simplify immigration inspection procedures, or so-called fast-track benefits, for foreign visitors participating in international conferences.

It will also revise the criteria for the designation of excellent medical tourism institutions to include performance in attracting foreign patients.
