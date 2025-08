Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors and customs authorities in the southeastern port city of Busan have seized a record 600 kilograms of cocaine from a freight vessel.According to the drug trafficking investigation unit at the Busan District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday, the shipment seized at a Busan port was worth 300 billion won, or around 216 million U.S. dollars, enough for some 20 million doses.The cargo ship, which departed from Latin America, docked at Pusan Newport on May 10, after the drugs could not be collected at a third country.The prosecution sent information on the case to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration after concluding that no one in South Korea, neither the ship’s captain nor its crew, was involved in the smuggling.