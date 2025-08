Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning is forecast to affect most regions of South Korea through Thursday.Rainfall totals are expected to range from 30 to 80 millimeters nationwide, with some areas likely to see more than 120 millimeters.The central part of the country is expected to experience the heaviest downpours on Wednesday afternoon, shifting to the Chungcheong area by evening and the southern regions overnight, with localized rainfall reaching up to 70 millimeters per hour.Daytime temperatures dropped by up to five degrees on Wednesday due to the rain, though high humidity kept conditions muggy, and tropical nights are expected to continue in some areas.Temperatures are forecast to rise again on Thursday, ranging from 28 to 34 degrees Celsius, while rain is expected to continue on Jeju Island into early next week.