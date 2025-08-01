Son Heung-min Agrees to Contract with LAFC, Club to Make ‘Major Announcement’

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean football star Son Heung-min’s transfer to Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer in North America has been confirmed.In a press release in both English and Korean, the LA-based club said it will “make a major announcement” at a press event at BMO Stadium starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday local time, or 6 a.m. Thursday Korea Standard Time.Soon after the press release, the Associated Press reported that the 33-year-old former captain of Tottenham Hotspur agreed to a contract with LAFC, also mentioning that he attended LAFC’s Leagues Cup match against the Tigres at BMO Stadium the night before.The presser, which is expected to be Son’s official joining ceremony, will be streamed live on the club’s official website and YouTube channel.ESPN has reported that Son will join LAFC for a record transfer fee of around 26 million U.S. dollars, breaking the record of 22 million dollars set by Atlanta United FC when it acquired forward Emmanuel Latte Lath last winter.