The special counsel investigating the December 3 martial law declaration has summoned former senior presidential aide Hong Chul-ho for questioning.Deputy special counsel Park Ji-young said Wednesday that Hong is being questioned as a witness regarding the actions of key officials, including former chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, before and after the declaration.Hong previously told prosecutors that Chung had advised former President Yoon Suk Yeol against declaring martial law, but that Yoon rejected the advice.Meanwhile, the special counsel also summoned Korea National University of Arts President Kim Dae-jin over reports that the school restricted campus access and sent students home on the day martial law was declared.Investigators are examining whether the school’s actions, as an institution under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, were part of broader coordination under the martial law order.