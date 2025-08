Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team questioning former First Lady Kim Keon Hee disclosed that she has not invoked her right to remain silent and is cooperating with investigators.Deputy Special Counsel Moon Hong-joo said Wednesday that Kim is providing testimony and that the investigation is proceeding relatively smoothly.He confirmed that Kim is being referred to as a suspect.He noted that investigators are a little more than halfway through. Still, he added the session may take longer than expected to conclude.Moon stated that it is too early to determine whether a second summons will be necessary.Questioning began at 10:23 a.m. and continued with several scheduled breaks throughout the day, with the afternoon session resuming at 3:10 p.m.