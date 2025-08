Photo : YONHAP News

It continues to rain off and on nationwide under overcast skies, but the precipitation is forecast to subside overnight in the central region with the exception of the southern portion of Chungcheong, and parts of North Gyeongsang Province, as rain clouds move south.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the rain will continue in the southern areas until Thursday, with up to 50 millimeters per hour in the forecast in some areas.Up to over 120 millimeters of cumulative precipitation are expected in the Jeolla region and on Jeju Island.Seoul and Daegu are projected to see a morning low of 25 degrees Celsius Thursday, with a low of 26 degrees in Gwangju following a tropical night.The daytime high in Seoul and Daejeon is expected to hit 32 degrees, and in Busan 33 degrees, with the heat index likely to be one to two degrees higher due to humidity.