Seoul Police to Probe Rep. Lee's Alleged Stock Trading under Borrowed Name

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will investigate allegations that independent lawmaker Lee Choo-suak engaged in stock trading under a borrowed name.According to the Seoul agency on Wednesday, it has assigned the case to a financial crimes unit, saying that the investigation will be carried out in accordance with the law and principle.After discerning certain elements of the case, investigators are expected to question related individuals and obtain evidence.A civic group and a YouTube channel filed complaints against the four-term lawmaker, accusing him of violating the Act on Real Name Financial Transaction and Confidentiality, while main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Joo Jin-woo accused him of violating the Capital Markets Act.The police opened a file against Lee on charges of violating the Act on Real Name Financial Transaction and Confidentiality, and another against his aide, identified by the surname Cha, on charges of aiding and abetting.Lee was expelled from the ruling party after a local media outlet published a photo that appeared to show him trading shares under his aide’s name on a mobile phone during a plenary session.