Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Seoul Police to Probe Rep. Lee's Alleged Stock Trading under Borrowed Name

Written: 2025-08-06 19:02:15Updated: 2025-08-06 19:21:02

Seoul Police to Probe Rep. Lee's Alleged Stock Trading under Borrowed Name

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will investigate allegations that independent lawmaker Lee Choo-suak engaged in stock trading under a borrowed name.

According to the Seoul agency on Wednesday, it has assigned the case to a financial crimes unit, saying that the investigation will be carried out in accordance with the law and principle.

After discerning certain elements of the case, investigators are expected to question related individuals and obtain evidence.

A civic group and a YouTube channel filed complaints against the four-term lawmaker, accusing him of violating the Act on Real Name Financial Transaction and Confidentiality, while main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Joo Jin-woo accused him of violating the Capital Markets Act.

The police opened a file against Lee on charges of violating the Act on Real Name Financial Transaction and Confidentiality, and another against his aide, identified by the surname Cha, on charges of aiding and abetting.

Lee was expelled from the ruling party after a local media outlet published a photo that appeared to show him trading shares under his aide’s name on a mobile phone during a plenary session.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >