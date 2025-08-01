Menu Content

Politics

Ex-Minister Refutes Claims Yoon Gov't Tried to Hide Him Overseas

Written: 2025-08-06 19:05:04Updated: 2025-08-06 19:21:47

Photo : KBS News

Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup denied claims that the Yoon Suk Yeol government had tried to hide him overseas during an investigation into the government's alleged intervention in a military inquest into the death of a Marine corporal in 2023.

In a statement on Wednesday, Lee's legal counsel said the former minister took steps to lift a travel ban against him under instructions from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) and the ban was lifted following a review by the Ministry of Justice.

The legal counsel said the steps Lee took to object to the travel ban were in accordance with official civil complaint procedures.

A special counsel team probing the Yoon administration's alleged intervention is looking into the former minister’s appointment as ambassador to Australia in March 2024, even though he was under a travel ban on suspicion of abusing his authority in the same case.

Lee also denied allegations that his predecessor, Kim Wan-joong, was forced to leave Australia abruptly upon his appointment against diplomatic protocol.

Lee's legal counsel explained that Kim had been holding the post with flexibility past his retirement age, and that he left Australia on the day of Lee's arrival.
