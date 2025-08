Photo : YONHAP News

Business leaders set to attend this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju in late October will be provided accommodations onboard two vessels in the nearby port city of Pohang.According to a statement from the Pohang city government on Wednesday, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI) plans to dock a 70-thousand-ton-class vessel and a 26-thousand-ton-class vessel at Yeongilman Port to provide one-thousand-100 rooms during the summit period.The KCCI has reportedly begun accepting applications from participants.The city government anticipates that the accommodations will help disperse the high demand during the summit.Officials are in talks with relevant agencies to prevent potential issues regarding immigration, security and transportation.