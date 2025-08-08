Special Counsel to Make Second Attempt to Arrest Yoon for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee is set to make a second attempt to arrest jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday and bring him in for questioning.Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team arrived at 7:50 a.m. at the Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi Province, where Yoon is currently in custody.The special counsel team said that in the first attempt last week, Yoon strongly resisted arrest by lying on the floor of his prison cell wearing only his underwear.After the failed attempt, the team said it will execute the arrest warrant even if it means using physical force.Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho has ordered the detention center to actively cooperate with the special counsel to bring the former president in.The special counsel team intends to question the former president over allegations that he and his wife meddled in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.