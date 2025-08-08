Ex-First Lady Returns Home after 11 Hours of Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Former first lady Kim Keon-hee returned home Wednesday night after being questioned for over ten hours by the special counsel team investigating corruption allegations against her.Kim left special counsel Min Joong-ki’s office in Seoul around 9 p.m. Wednesday after eleven hours of questioning, without responding to reporters.During the interrogation, Kim reportedly denied playing any part in a stock price manipulation scandal involving Deutsch Motors, a South Korean dealer of imported cars.Regarding a luxury Van Cleef necklace she wore during a trip to Madrid for the NATO summit in 2022, Kim reportedly claimed it was a fake that she gave her mother about 15 years ago and borrowed for the trip.The interrogation ended before 6 p.m., and it took about three hours for Kim’s side to review the official transcript of her statement.The special counsel team is said to be considering seeking a detention warrant for Kim, as she denied most of the allegations and may destroy evidence.