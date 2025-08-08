Vietnam’s Leader to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam’s top leader, Tô Lâm, will visit South Korea next week at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, marking the first state visit by a foreign leader since the launch of the Lee administration.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Thursday that Lâm, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will pay a state visit to South Korea from Sunday to Thursday next week.Lâm holds the highest position in Vietnam’s political hierarchy.President Lee is scheduled to hold a summit with the Vietnamese leader and host a state banquet on Monday.Kang said the two leaders will hold in-depth discussions on politics, security, trade and investment, as well as on strategic areas such as nuclear power, high-speed railways, smart cities, and fostering talent in science and technology.The spokesperson added that the state visit will reaffirm both countries’ commitment to developing the bilateral relationship into a more future-oriented and mutually beneficial partnership, while also serving as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with the Association of East Asian Nations.