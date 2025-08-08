Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Vietnam’s Leader to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Written: 2025-08-07 11:41:42Updated: 2025-08-07 11:43:30

Vietnam’s Leader to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam’s top leader, Tô Lâm, will visit South Korea next week at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, marking the first state visit by a foreign leader since the launch of the Lee administration.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Thursday that Lâm, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will pay a state visit to South Korea from Sunday to Thursday next week. 

Lâm holds the highest position in Vietnam’s political hierarchy.

President Lee is scheduled to hold a summit with the Vietnamese leader and host a state banquet on Monday.

Kang said the two leaders will hold in-depth discussions on politics, security, trade and investment, as well as on strategic areas such as nuclear power, high-speed railways, smart cities, and fostering talent in science and technology. 

The spokesperson added that the state visit will reaffirm both countries’ commitment to developing the bilateral relationship into a more future-oriented and mutually beneficial partnership, while also serving as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with the Association of East Asian Nations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >