S. Korea, US to Hold Combined Military Exercise in August

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will conduct a major joint exercise this month to strengthen their combined readiness posture.In a joint press briefing on Thursday at the defense ministry in Seoul, the allies announced that the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise will be held from August 18 to 28.During the annual exercise, the allies will carry out a simulation-based command post exercise as well as field training exercises.The allies said this year’s exercise will serve as an opportunity to enhance their combined response capabilities and readiness by incorporating lessons learned from recent conflicts and realistic threats into the training scenarios.The joint statement said the exercise will also support interagency coordination to enhance South Korea’s capabilities in crisis management, civil safety and cyber defense, advancing comprehensive wartime readiness.Personnel from several UN Command member states will also join the exercise, while the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission will observe it to monitor compliance with the Korean War Armistice Agreement.