Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea, US to Hold Combined Military Exercise in August

Written: 2025-08-07 13:06:18Updated: 2025-08-07 14:56:23

S. Korea, US to Hold Combined Military Exercise in August

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will conduct a major joint exercise this month to strengthen their combined readiness posture.

In a joint press briefing on Thursday at the defense ministry in Seoul, the allies announced that the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise will be held from August 18 to 28. 

During the annual exercise, the allies will carry out a simulation-based command post exercise as well as field training exercises.

The allies said this year’s exercise will serve as an opportunity to enhance their combined response capabilities and readiness by incorporating lessons learned from recent conflicts and realistic threats into the training scenarios.

The joint statement said the exercise will also support interagency coordination to enhance South Korea’s capabilities in crisis management, civil safety and cyber defense, advancing comprehensive wartime readiness.

Personnel from several UN Command member states will also join the exercise, while the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission will observe it to monitor compliance with the Korean War Armistice Agreement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >