Gov’t Allows Trainee Doctors to Return to Original Hospitals

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has agreed to allow trainee doctors who previously walked off the job in protest of medical reform plans to return to the hospitals where they originally worked, even if it results in overflow in training capacity.The decision was made during a third round of talks on Thursday between officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and representatives from major medical groups.In early 2024, more than 10-thousand trainee doctors walked off the job en masse in protest of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s plan to significantly increase medical school admissions, citing concerns over training quality and strained hospital resources.Hospitals will have the discretion to rehire former trainee doctors in the same department and training year, with any overcapacity formally approved by the health minister.For those awaiting military service, enlistment will be postponed until training is complete, while the issue of reinstating trainee doctors who are already serving in the military is set to be reviewed later.Second-half recruitment for trainee doctors will begin on August 11 under the newly agreed terms.