Special Counsel Questions Former Security Chief, Health Minister over Martial Law Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law declaration summoned former National Security Director Shin Won-sik and former Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong as witnesses on Thursday.Deputy Special Counsel Park Ji-young stated at a press briefing that Shin had been under questioning since 10 a.m., and Cho since 2 p.m.Shin previously testified during the Constitutional Court’s impeachment trial for former President Yoon Suk Yeol that he was unaware a Cabinet meeting had been held to approve martial law and later urged Yoon to reconsider.Cho was summoned over his participation in the pre-declaration Cabinet meeting but his absence from the session to revoke martial law, which investigators are now reviewing.The special counsel is also examining whether Cho had any role in drafting or approving a controversial clause in the martial law decree that threatened disciplinary action against striking trainee doctors who failed to return to work.