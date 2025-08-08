Seoul Cites ‘Most-Favored-Nation’ Status after Trump Mentions 100% Semiconductor Tariff

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has emphasized that South Korea secured most-favored-nation(MFN) status in recent trade negotiations, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remark that he will impose a 100 percent tariff on semiconductors.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Thursday referenced Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, who said in a radio interview earlier in the day that the U.S. agreed to grant MFN treatment on future tariffs, particularly in the semiconductor and biopharmaceutical sectors.Yeo said South Korean semiconductor exports will remain subject to the MFN tariff rate, explaining that if the rate is set at 15 percent, South Korea will also pay 15 percent, regardless of any increase to 100 percent or 200 percent.He confirmed that companies like Samsung and SK hynix will not be affected by the 100 percent tariff Trump mentioned.Trump made the comment during a White House event on Wednesday, warning that all imported semiconductors will face 100 percent tariffs unless manufactured in the U.S.