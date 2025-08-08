Special Counsel Defends Attempt to Arrest Ex-Pres. Yoon as Lawful

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating allegations related to former first lady Kim Keon Hee defended its second failed attempt to execute an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday, calling the operation lawful and necessary.Deputy special counsel Oh Jeong-hee said the attempt to detain and question Yoon was halted after he strongly resisted and on-site officials raised concerns about potential injuries.Roughly 10 correctional officers were deployed, and only minimal force was used, according to the special counsel.Yoon’s legal team condemned the move as excessive and threatened legal action, but investigators maintained that the warrant was court-approved and executed in accordance with proper procedures.The special counsel must now decide whether to seek a new warrant or proceed with indictment without further questioning.Yoon faces charges of election law violations and abuse of power, including allegations that he accepted illegal polling services during the 2022 presidential campaign in exchange for influencing a political nomination.