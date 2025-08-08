S. Korea, Thailand Deny Cambodia's Claim over Assassination Intel of Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News = EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

South Korea and Thailand have denied claims by the Cambodian government that the Thai military devised a plan to use Korean-made guided bombs to assassinate the president of Cambodia's Senate and de facto leader Hun Sen, and his son Hun Manet, the country's current prime minister.According to state-run broadcaster Thai PBS on Thursday, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said during a news briefing the previous day that the country has never had such a plan and that such claims are part of Cambodia's false propaganda and information warfare.Earlier, authorities in Cambodia disclosed what it claimed was a foreign intelligence report containing a Thai military plan to use AT-6TH light attack aircraft, equipped with South Korean GPS-guided bombs or KGGBs, to assassinate the two Cambodian officials.While there was no information on which country's intelligence agency drew up the report, it further claimed that Thailand secured eight AT-6TH aircraft with 200 KGGBs on July 29, and that four other vessels of the same aircraft were either repaired or rearmed in South Korea.On Wednesday, the South Korean Embassy in Phnom Penh posted on its web site a denial of the claims regarding the AT-6TH aircraft and guided bombs.The Embassy said that Seoul welcomes Thailand and Cambodia's recent agreement for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to end armed combat over disputed territory along their border, and that it hopes for the conflict's peaceful resolution.