PPP Finalizes List of 4 Candidates for Party Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential contender Kim Moon-soo, as well as Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo, Cho Kyoung-tae and Jang Dong-hyeok, made the cut following a two-day primary for the People Power Party(PPP) involving votes by party members and a public survey.According to PPP’s election management committee chief Hwang Woo-yea on Thursday, the four-way race has become a two-against-two formation comprising Ahn and Cho in favor of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, with Kim and Jang against it.Eight out of 12 candidates vying for a seat on the party's Supreme Council made the cut, of which four will be elected, while all four candidates running for the party's youth leadership advanced to the main election.The main voting will be conducted online from August 20 to 21, and 80 percent of the final result will come from party members’votes, and the remaining 20 percent from public polling.If none of the candidates for party chair wins a majority, a runoff will take place between August 24 and 25.