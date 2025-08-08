Lutnick: Semiconductor Tariff to Be Waived for Firms Building Plants in US during Trump’s Term

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says the United States will waive its tariff on semiconductors only for companies that pledge to build production facilities in the U.S. during President Donald Trump’s term and fulfill their commitments.Lutnick made the remarks Thursday during an interview with Fox Business.The commerce secretary said Trump’s message is that companies building factories in the U.S. will be exempt from tariffs, while those not investing in U.S. facilities will face a 100 percent tariff.Lutnick continued that if a company commits to building a factory in America during Trump’s term and files that commitment with the Commerce Department, and if the auditor oversees the construction from start to finish, the company can import chips tariff-free while the plant is under construction.If Lutnick’s remarks hold, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are likely to be exempt from the planned tariff, since Samsung is investing in semiconductor production in Texas and SK in Indiana.