Special Counsel Questions Former Finance Minister in Martial Law Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case has questioned former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok as a witness.The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, called Choi in for questioning at 4 p.m. Thursday at its office in southern Seoul.The team is looking into allegations that former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and several Cabinet members were aware of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s plans to declare martial law but either condoned or turned a blind eye to the alleged insurrection.Choi attended a Cabinet meeting held just before Yoon declared martial law on December 3.At the time, Choi reportedly received a document containing Yoon’s instructions to secure reserve funds for an emergency legislative body.Choi has said someone handed him the document in the form of a folded note and that he didn’t know what it was and didn’t read it due to the chaotic circumstances.The special counsel also questioned former Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong, who also attended the Cabinet meeting held before Yoon declared martial law.