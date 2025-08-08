Opposition Party Slams Ruling Bloc over Stock Scandal, Presidential Pardon Plans

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has continued its offensive against the ruling bloc over controversies involving high-profile liberal figures.PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog on Friday called for a special counsel probe into ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Choon-suak, who quit the party amid allegations that he traded stocks under the name of his aide and engaged in insider trading.Lee chaired the second economic division of the national policy planning committee, which serves as a presidential transition committee.Song urged a full investigation into other officials on the committee to uncover any wrongdoing.The PPP floor leader also slammed the Lee Jae Myung government for seeking to pardon Cho Kuk, former justice minister and former leader of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party.PPP chief policymaker Kim Jung-jae questioned the fairness of pardoning someone convicted of academic fraud and unlawful interference with a government inspection, saying that if the president uses his power to repay political debts, it is a violation of the people’s sovereignty.