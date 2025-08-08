No. of COVID-19 Patients in Hospitals More than Doubles in Past 4 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the country has more than doubled in the past four weeks, prompting authorities to urge the public to follow preventive measures.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that between July 27 and August 2, 220 people who contracted the virus were hospitalized at 221 medical facilities in the country, as compared with 103 three weeks earlier.The weekly tally, which stood at 101 four weeks prior, has risen gradually for five consecutive weeks.Of the three-thousand-526 patients hospitalized so far this year, 60 percent were aged 65 or older.KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan predicted that the trend will continue through August due to the summer holiday season and the tendency for people to stay indoors to avoid the heat.The state agency advised those at high risk, such as older people, people with weak immune systems, and anyone working at or visiting high-risk facilities, to wear masks.