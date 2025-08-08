Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

No. of COVID-19 Patients in Hospitals More than Doubles in Past 4 Weeks

Written: 2025-08-08 13:48:15Updated: 2025-08-08 15:49:17

No. of COVID-19 Patients in Hospitals More than Doubles in Past 4 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the country has more than doubled in the past four weeks, prompting authorities to urge the public to follow preventive measures.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that between July 27 and August 2, 220 people who contracted the virus were hospitalized at 221 medical facilities in the country, as compared with 103 three weeks earlier.

The weekly tally, which stood at 101 four weeks prior, has risen gradually for five consecutive weeks.

Of the three-thousand-526 patients hospitalized so far this year, 60 percent were aged 65 or older.

KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan predicted that the trend will continue through August due to the summer holiday season and the tendency for people to stay indoors to avoid the heat.

The state agency advised those at high risk, such as older people, people with weak immune systems, and anyone working at or visiting high-risk facilities, to wear masks.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >