S. Korea, US in Final Stages of Scheduling First Lee-Trump Summit

South Korea and the United States have entered the final stage of consultations to arrange a summit between their leaders, which is likely to take place August 25 in the U.S.An official announcement is expected to take more time, as the two countries are still coordinating the details.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Thursday that the date will be determined through diplomatic coordination between the two countries and it would be a breach of diplomatic custom to announce it in advance.President Lee Jae Myung is expected to visit the United States for three or four days for his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.The agenda for the summit is also being coordinated, with key topics likely to include South Korea’s 350 billion dollar investment commitment under the bilateral trade agreement.Security issues are also expected to feature at the summit amid U.S. calls to modernize the military alliance between the two countries.