Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea, US in Final Stages of Scheduling First Lee-Trump Summit

Written: 2025-08-08 15:22:18Updated: 2025-08-08 15:25:30

S. Korea, US in Final Stages of Scheduling First Lee-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have entered the final stage of consultations to arrange a summit between their leaders, which is likely to take place August 25 in the U.S. 

An official announcement is expected to take more time, as the two countries are still coordinating the details.  

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Thursday that the date will be determined through diplomatic coordination between the two countries and it would be a breach of diplomatic custom to announce it in advance.

President Lee Jae Myung is expected to visit the United States for three or four days for his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The agenda for the summit is also being coordinated, with key topics likely to include South Korea’s 350 billion dollar investment commitment under the bilateral trade agreement. 

Security issues are also expected to feature at the summit amid U.S. calls to modernize the military alliance between the two countries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >