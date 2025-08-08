Menu Content

Unification Ministry to Propose US Role in Promoting Inter-Korean Peace ahead of Summit

Written: 2025-08-08 15:43:58Updated: 2025-08-08 16:39:32

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry says it is consulting with relevant agencies on ways for South Korea and the United States to work together to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and restore inter-Korean relations ahead of the upcoming summit.

Deputy spokesperson Chang Yoon-jeong made the remarks Friday at a regular press briefing in response to comments from Unification Minister Chung Dong-young the previous day.

Chung said the ministry will propose an idea similar to MASGA, or “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again,” the catchphrase used by South Korea to promote U.S. shipbuilding cooperation during recent tariff talks, suggesting a concept that would satisfy President Donald Trump and encourage active U.S. involvement in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Chang also mentioned a U.S. State Department official’s remark that Washington noted with interest a recent statement by Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and stressed that Seoul and Washington remain aligned in their openness to dialogue with Pyongyang to peacefully resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.
