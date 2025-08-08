PPP Leadership Race Heats up over Fmr. Pres. Yoon and Martial Law,

Photo : YONHAP News

Four candidates running for the main opposition People Power Party’s leadership race have clashed over former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law and his potential return to the party.The clash was sparked by comments made on Thursday by candidate Kim Moon-soo, who was the party’s candidate for the June 3 presidential election.Kim defended Yoon by saying that nobody was killed by his martial law attempt and that he would welcome Yoon back into the party if he sought to rejoin.Another candidate Jang Dong-hyeok echoed Kim’s remarks in a radio interview on Friday, saying that there is no reason to reject Yoon if he seeks to rejoin the party.Two other candidates Ahn Cheol-soo and Cho Kyoung-tae strongly criticized Kim and Jang, accusing them of defending Yoon’s unlawful martial law and mentioning Yoon’s return to the party.Cho called on Kim to immediately withdraw from the leadership race and retire from politics, and Ahn said that Kim and Jang disregard the Constitutional Court and are walking a path contrary to the rule of law.