[KBS EXCLUSIVE] DP Seeks to Examine Footage of Yoon Resisting Arrest Attempt

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) intends to examine surveillance and bodycam footage from Thursday, when former President Yoon Suk Yeol refused to cooperate with a special counsel team probing former first lady Kim Keon-hee as investigators tried to bring him in for questioning.DP Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui, who chairs the party's special committee on the three ongoing special probes, along with panel members, notified the Seoul Detention Center, where Yoon is being detained over his martial law move, that they will visit to view the videos on Monday.The detention facility is reportedly deliberating on whether to authorize the viewing.The committee previously visited the facility last Thursday, where the panel members met with the facility chief, verified the state of Yoon's health and documents regarding his conferences with legal counsel and others.The special team on Thursday called off its second attempt to execute a warrant to arrest Yoon using physical force amid concerns about potential injury due to his strong resistance.The team, which initially failed to arrest Yoon last Friday, is reportedly reviewing whether to seek another warrant after the first one expired, or to send the former president to trial with no in-person interrogation.