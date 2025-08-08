Menu Content

Politics

Yoon’s Legal Team Slams Arrest Attempt as Illegal, Vows Legal Action

Written: 2025-08-08 17:04:02Updated: 2025-08-08 17:24:37

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal representatives have denounced special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team, saying its latest attempt to arrest Yoon was illegal and vowing to take legal action through criminal complaints and a constitutional petition. 

A statement from Yoon’s legal representatives on Friday said the special counsel team’s second attempt to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon on Thursday was not only unlawful but amounted to physical abuse against a former head of state.

They argued that forcibly trying to question a detained suspect who had already refused to cooperate was coercive and abusive, constituting a violent attempt by investigative authorities to coerce testimony. 

The team further asserted that the move was politically motivated, accusing the prosecution of weaponizing the law as a form of retaliation. 

Yoon’s side also said the special prosecutors and correctional staff may have violated criminal laws on illegal detention, abuse of authority, and coercion. 

They vowed to pursue all legal channels to hold them accountable.

On Thursday, the special counsel team suspended its attempt to arrest Yoon for questioning due to concerns about the potential for injury caused by his strong resistance.
