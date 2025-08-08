Team Tasked to Prepare Next-Gen Electrical Grid Holds Inaugural Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has held the inaugural session of its team tasked with preparing a next-generation electrical grid.This next-generation power grid devised by the Lee Jae Myung administration involves the use of artificial intelligence(AI) and cutting-edge technology in its distribution network to optimize power generation, storage and consumption.The government-civilian team, led by Second Vice Minister Lee Ho-hyeon, comprises officials from the finance, science and land ministries, the Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO), and non-government experts.Emphasizing that electricity is a basic condition for survival in this era, the vice minister said that the AI-enabled next-generation grid is critical in safely supplying cheaper clean electricity.He also called for the government, public agencies and the private sector to join forces to "kill three birds with one stone," in other words, fostering the energy industry, training personnel for startups, and revitalizing regional economies.