Court Deliberates on Former Interior Minister Lee's Habeas Corpus Petition

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court is deliberating on former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min's petition to review the legality of his pretrial detention over allegations related to the December 3 martial law incident.The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing to review Lee’s habeas corpus petition at 4:10 p.m. Friday, which concluded after approximately one hour and 40 minutes.At a regular briefing on Friday, Deputy special counsel Park Ji-young stated that five prosecutors participated in the hearing, reportedly submitting an 85-page visual presentation and a 110-page written opinion, arguing that the former minister's detention should be upheld.Park explained that there had been no significant change in circumstances since Lee was detained last Friday, emphasizing that maintaining his custody remained necessary.Lee is facing charges of playing a key role in an insurrection, abusing his power, obstructing the exercise of other people’s rights, and perjury.Under the Criminal Procedure Act, the court is required to question suspects and investigate related evidence within 48 hours of such requests being filed.