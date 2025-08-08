Pentagon: Alliance Modernization to Ensure Deterrence in Korea and Beyond

Photo : YONHAP News

The Pentagon says discussions on “alliance modernization” expected at the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit are aimed at ensuring credible deterrence on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson explained in a written response to a Korean media outlet that "modernization" means adapting the allies’ combined defense posture, improving interoperability, and expanding cooperation across all domains to keep deterrence strong.Her mention of deterrence “beyond” the peninsula is seen as indicating that responding to China’s attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific is now part of the alliance’s missions.Still, Wilson stressed that the “primary focus” of the alliance remains deterring North Korean aggression, which has been a top priority since the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty in 1953.She added that the Pentagon is committed to a modern, strategically sustainable alliance capable of meeting both current and future security challenges.The renewed push for “modernization” comes as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has tasked Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby with drafting a new National Defense Strategy. The plan is expected to prioritize increased burden-sharing with allies and deterring Chinese threats, with a first draft due by August 31.