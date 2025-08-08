Asahi: S. Korea, Japan in Talks to Hold Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo on Aug. 23

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily has reported that talks are underway for the leaders of South Korea and Japan to hold a summit in Tokyo on August 23.Citing multiple Japanese government sources on Saturday, the Asahi Shimbun said President Lee Jae Myung is likely seeking to highlight Seoul’s ties with Tokyo by visiting Japan before heading to the United States for his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.Lee and Trump are expected to meet at the White House around August 25.Noting that Foreign Minister Cho Hyun also visited Japan first after taking office, before traveling to the U.S., Asahi said the Lee government seems to regard a stable relationship with Japan as important in dealing with the Trump administration.If Lee does end up visiting Japan later this month, it would be his first trip to the neighboring country and the resumption of "summit diplomacy" between the two nations’ leaders.For now, the South Korean government says nothing has been finalized.