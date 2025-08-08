Menu Content

Politics

Russian Travel Agency Promotes Tours to N. Korea’s Wonsan Kalma Coastal Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

A Russian travel agency is promoting a new tourism program to North Korea’s Wonsan Kalma coastal resort area for late August to early September.

The Vladivostok-based agency, Vostok Intur, posted on its website Saturday the seven-night, eight-day program, running from August 25 to September 1.

The package, priced at around one-thousand-500 U.S. dollars per person for groups of three to five, includes a bus ride from Vladivostok to Russia's Khasan railway station to enter North Korea through the Tumen River station.

Guests will stay at a four-star hotel on an all-inclusive basis, accompanied by a Russian tour guide.

Pyongyang opened the Wonsan Kalma zone on July 1. But just over two weeks later, on July 18, it suddenly announced that it was temporarily suspending foreign visits.

While some speculated that the closure was due to issues spotted during a trial run, the North is likely to have resolved those problems and resumed selling tour packages to foreigners.
