DP Slams PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong over Alleged Unification Church Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has slammed main opposition People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong over allegations that he received illegal political funds from the Unification Church, calling it an attempt to undermine democracy and overturn the constitutional order.In a written briefing on Saturday, DP floor spokesperson Mun Geum-ju said the matter isn’t simply about taking illegal funds, but rather about a specific religious group allegedly trying to buy influence over an administration and meddle in state affairs through a presidential election.Mun accused the Unification Church of attempting to systematically interfere in the 2022 presidential race through Kweon, while seeking special privileges in personnel appointments and policymaking.He went on to say the allegations point to a possible anti-constitutional act, essentially outsourcing state affairs to a private organization.Mun also criticized both Kweon and the PPP for staying silent, accusing them of being complicit or at least turning a blind eye. He urged the special counsel investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee to summon Kweon for questioning.