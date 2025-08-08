Civic Group Head Questioned over Complaint on Rep. Lee Choon-suak’s Stock Trading

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a civic group who filed a criminal complaint against ruling Democratic Party(DP)-turned-independent Rep. Lee Choon-suak over alleged stock trading under a borrowed name appeared for police questioning.Kim Soon-hwan, secretary general of the Public Welfare Committee, arrived at the Mapo branch of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Saturday. He also called for a full inspection of the presidential office, DP lawmakers, and officials on the State Affairs Planning Committee over possible stock trading under a borrowed name.Kim urged investigators to provide daily press briefings, arguing that the case is more serious than the three ongoing special counsel probes into the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The four-term lawmaker faced backlash on Tuesday after a local media outlet published a photo allegedly showing him trading stocks under his aide’s name on a mobile phone during a plenary session.Lee’s position on the State Affairs Planning Committee, which deals with artificial intelligence, has also raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest, as he was seen trading tech shares, including Naver and LG CNS.While Lee initially offered to leave the DP voluntarily, the party later decided to expel him.