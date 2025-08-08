North Korea Begins Dismantling Border Loudspeakers Following South Korea's Lead

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has begun dismantling its loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border, five days after South Korea removed its own propaganda speakers in a bid to ease tensions.The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced on Saturday that it has detected activity indicating the North is removing loudspeakers in parts of the border region.The JCS stated it will continue monitoring to determine whether North Korea dismantles all of its loudspeaker installations along the border.The North had deployed loudspeakers at roughly 40 sites, with reports indicating that some have already been dismantled.South Korea halted its loudspeaker broadcasts on June 11, shortly after President Lee Jae Myung took office, and completed the removal of all 20 stationary propaganda speakers on Tuesday.Seoul had resumed broadcasts toward the North in June of last year, the first in six years, in retaliation for Pyongyang sending trash-filled balloons across the border.In response, North Korea installed its own loudspeakers, which reportedly emitted disturbing sounds, including the screeching of metal.