Finance Minister Tells Moody's S. Korea will Boost Growth through Bold Fiscal Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol has assured Moody's Investors Service that South Korea will stimulate economic growth through bold fiscal input aimed at generating high-productivity investment effects.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Sunday that Koo made the remarks during annual consultations with the credit rating agency held on Friday.He emphasized the government's strategy to foster a virtuous cycle in which economic growth contributes to lowering the national debt ratio.Moody's noted that South Korea’s debt burden remains manageable compared to other major advanced economies.Referencing the recently concluded tariff negotiations with Washington, Koo said South Korea will pursue new growth opportunities by strengthening cooperation with the United States in key sectors such as shipbuilding, semiconductors and secondary batteries.Moody's last affirmed South Korea's credit rating at Aa2 with a stable outlook in April of last year.The agency is expected to announce its updated rating next year.