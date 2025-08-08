N. Korea Blasts S. Korea-US Plans for Annual Ulchi Joint Military Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s defense chief has slammed plans by South Korea and the United States to hold a joint military exercise later this month, and warned that Pyongyang will exercise its right to self-defense in the event of any provocation.According to the Rodong Sinmun on Monday, North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol said in a statement on Sunday that Pyongyang strongly denounces South Korea and the U.S. for what he called their provocative moves, which he described as clearly showing a stance of military confrontation with the North.The message comes a week before Seoul and Washington’s annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, slated for August 18-28.No added that North Korea’s military will cope with the war drills with a “thoroughgoing and resolute counteraction posture” and plans to exercise its sovereign right to self-defense “in case of any provocation going beyond the boundary line.”Seoul and Washington announced Thursday that they plan to carry out a simulation-based command post exercise as well as field training exercises, but that this year’s event has been adjusted, with about 20 of the 40 drills postponed to next month amid an ongoing heat wave.