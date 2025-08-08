Menu Content

President Lee Holds Summit with Vietnamese Leader in Seoul

Written: 2025-08-11 10:20:19Updated: 2025-08-11 14:40:39

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung is holding a summit on Monday with Vietnam’s top leader, Tô Lâm, the first foreign dignitary to make a state visit since Lee took office in June.

According to a statement from the South Korean presidential office, Lâm, who serves as general secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party, arrived in Seoul on Sunday for the four-day state visit.

The Vietnamese leader arrived at the presidential office in Yongsan for a welcoming ceremony Monday morning, after which the two leaders began their summit to discuss cooperation in areas such as economics, energy and technology.

They are expected to hold a joint briefing after their talks.

Later on Monday, Lee will host a state dinner attended by leaders of major business entities and organizations, along with key representatives from a wide range of sectors.

Vietnam, a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is South Korea’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade standing at 86-point-seven billion U.S. dollars last year.

More than ten-thousand South Korean businesses currently operate in Vietnam.
