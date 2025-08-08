Realmeter: President Lee’s Approval Rating Falls to 56.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has fallen nearly seven percentage points, sinking below 60 percent to its lowest level since he took office in June.In a survey conducted by Realmeter on two-thousand-506 adults nationwide from Monday to Friday last week, 56-point-five percent of respondents said Lee is doing a good job, down six-point-eight percentage points from the previous week in the greatest dip since his tenure began June 4.The pollster attributed the decline to lawmaker Lee Choon-suak’s decision to quit the party amid allegations that he traded stocks under someone else’s name and engaged in insider trading, as well as reports that the president will likely pardon Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk ahead of Liberation Day.A separate poll of 16-hundred eligible voters held August 7-8 to measure approval ratings for political parties showed 48-point-four percent supported the ruling Democratic Party, down six-point-one percentage points since the previous survey a week earlier, while 30-point-three percent backed the opposition People Power Party, up three-point-one percentage points.The survey on the president’s performance, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, while the poll on political parties had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.