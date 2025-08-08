Rep. Lee Choon-suak, Aide Banned from Traveling over Stock Trading Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have issued travel bans for ruling Democratic Party-turned-independent Rep. Lee Choon-suak and his aide, identified by the surname Cha, and raided their offices on allegations related to fraudulent stock trading.A team of investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency conducted searches on Monday at the offices of Lee and his aide to obtain personal computers and other data.The police reportedly raided Lee’s constituency office in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, his Iksan home and six other locations on Saturday.Investigators also searched financial institutions, including Mirae Asset Securities, which issued the account Lee allegedly used to trade shares under Cha’s name.The police plan to question Lee and Cha after analyzing the seized evidence.The four-term lawmaker faced backlash on Tuesday last week after a local media outlet published a photo allegedly showing him trading stocks under his aide’s name on a mobile phone during a plenary session.Lee’s position on the State Affairs Planning Committee, which deals with artificial intelligence, has also raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest, as he was allegedly seen trading tech shares, including Naver and LG CNS.